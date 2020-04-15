Official number of Isle of Wight Coronavirus cases in hospital drops then rises again

The official number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight has risen again, this time to 55.

Yesterday (Tuesday) the number reduced from 56 to 53.

Figures reallocated

Public Health England previously explained to OnTheWight that when an adjustment like this happens it would be due to a reallocation of the figures to another NHS Trust.

They gave the example where, in Southampton, one of the two originally counted people was from another part of the country and that the number was adjusted after the count of the person was re-allocated to their own home town.

Awaiting response

OnTheWight contacted IW Public Health this morning to determine whether the three patients who were added then removed from the official count for the Isle of Wight might be health workers who’d travelled to the Island to help save lives. At time of publishing they had not responded.

A breakdown of national figures can be found on the Covid-19 Dashboard.

Residents continue to be urged to remain at home in order to stay safe and help the NHS save lives.

A call to arms to all readers:

Trusted news from OnTheWight needs your support

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Social distancing

It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.



Seeking advice

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



Image: Harsha K R under CC BY 2.0