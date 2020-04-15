Official number of Isle of Wight Coronavirus cases in hospital drops then rises again

The confirmed number of Coronavirus cases dropped by three yesterday, but have now risen again today

Hospital Bed

The official number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight has risen again, this time to 55.

Yesterday (Tuesday) the number reduced from 56 to 53.

Figures reallocated
Public Health England previously explained to OnTheWight that when an adjustment like this happens it would be due to a reallocation of the figures to another NHS Trust.

They gave the example where, in Southampton, one of the two originally counted people was from another part of the country and that the number was adjusted after the count of the person was re-allocated to their own home town.

Awaiting response
OnTheWight contacted IW Public Health this morning to determine whether the three patients who were added then removed from the official count for the Isle of Wight might be health workers who’d travelled to the Island to help save lives. At time of publishing they had not responded.

A breakdown of national figures can be found on the Covid-19 Dashboard.

Residents continue to be urged to remain at home in order to stay safe and help the NHS save lives.

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe
Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).

Social distancing
It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.

Seeking advice
Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.

Image: Harsha K R under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 15th April, 2020 4:28pm

By

Rhos yr Alarch

So would this apply, for example to someone with a second home on the Island who was admitted? I think there was a previous instance where the figure went down by one, so now four in total. I trust this total being kept up-to-date by someone.

15, April 2020 4:35 pm
