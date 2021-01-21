Pop-up Isle of Wight Covid testing site to close say the council

The additional Covid-19 testing site at 1Leisure Medina will now only offer weekend appointments until the end of the month.

Demand for tests has fallen in recent days and the Newclose County Cricket Ground site is able to meet this demand. The site at 1Leisure Medina was only due to be in place for a short period of time.

The Newclose site will continue to be open Monday to Saturday, from 9am until 4pm. Sunday opening hours at Newclose are being reviewed, but the site will remain closed on Sundays for the time being.

Bookings for 1Leisure Medina can now only be made for Saturdays and Sundays (23/24 and 30/31 January). Tests can be booked online or by calling 119.

Home testing kits can also be ordered online or via 119. These should be posted in priority post boxes.

Stewart: Thank you to the testing team

Cllr Dave Stewart, leader of the Isle of Wight Council, said:

“Thank you to the testing team for helping us to meet the demand for tests over the past couple of weeks. “I’m pleased demand for appointments has decreased. We must, however, remember that it is vital that if you develop COVID-19 symptoms, that you book a test at Newclose or book a home test immediately; self-isolate and do not leave your home except to get a COVID-19 test.”

Bryant: Mustn’t be complacent

Simon Bryant, the council’s director of public health, said:

“While the data shows rates of new infections at a local level seem to be falling, which is pleasing to see, we must remember the national lockdown measures remain in place. “We need to continue to reduce the transmission of Covid-19 throughout our community and the best way to do that is to stay at home. “Just because we’re starting to see an improvement does not mean that the virus has been contained – we must continue to remember hands–face–space and ventilate, and we must all continue to stay at home. “During lockdown you can only leave your home to purchase essential items, get a COVID-19 test, for exercise or to work if you absolutely cannot work from home. “We must minimise the number of people that we come into contact with in order to continue to drive down transmission of the virus within our community.”

