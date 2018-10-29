Stock up on winter warmers at Isle of Wight Foodbank clothes sale

They have some fabulous pre-loved winter coats, boots and warm jumpers. As well as snatching up a bargain, enjoy a hot cuppa with a slice of homemade cake.

Foodbank textile sale

The Isle of Wight Foodbank will be holding their next textile sale on Saturday 3rd November between 10am-1pm at their headquarters in Love Lane, Cowes PO31 7ER.

Do please pop along and support your Island Foodbank, be the local people who help local people in crisis!

They have some fabulous pre-loved winter coats, boots and warm jumpers.

As well as snatching up a bargain, enjoy a hot cuppa with a slice of homemade cake.

For more information see the Isle of Wight Foodbank Website

Location map
Monday, 29th October, 2018 10:29am

