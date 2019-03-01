Princess Court offers brand new luxury apartments for over 55s (photos and video)

If your children have flown the nest and you’re now rattling around a house that’s too big for just the one, or two of you, why not take a look at this brand new development in East Cowes.

Luxury development for over 55s

Princess Court is a luxury development of 39 spacious one and two bedroom apartments for over 55s.

It’s conveniently located close to the Town Centre, Medical Centre, Waitrose and transport links to the mainland.

It’s all brand new

Did we mention that it’s all brand new? If you buy an apartment at Princess Court there’ll be no more worrying about maintaining an old house, or having the think about replacing the appliances that have served you over the last twenty years.

At Princess Court each spacious apartment has the benefit of a Magnet fitted kitchen with an induction hob and Whirlpool appliances.

You’ll find generous storage space and even a private balcony; with the added luxury in most of the apartments of an en-suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe.

Town or Solent views

With a selection of outlooks to choose from, whether it’s a busy townscape or spectacular Solent views that you are looking for, Princess Court has something to offer you.

Keeping you secure

As well as all of the above, other benefits of the development include:

Lift to all floors

Security entry system

Allocated parking (limited availability)

Guest suite available

Communal Britannia Lounge

Princess Court owners have the exclusive use of the Communal Britannia Lounge, a luxurious living space with comfortable seating areas situated on the third floor with excellent views across East Cowes.

The Britannia Lounge benefits from a sizeable south facing terrace, offering the perfect area to enjoy the beautiful sunsets and socialise with other owners.

Shared ownership

You only need to pay 75% of the market value to buy and move into your apartment and pay a low rent on the remaining 25% equity. You can buy more at a later date if you wish.

Get in touch via the contact details at the bottom of the feature and more a detailed fact sheet can be sent to you, but in the meantime,

Example for Apartment 7 – the open market value of this particular apartment is £186,667 you only need pay £140,000. You then pay a rent at 0.5% per annum of the balance of £46,667 which equates to just £4.48 per week.

Help to sell

If you have a property to sell first, why not let Captiva help sell at market value. They’ll even pay your agent’s fees. Call Marc on 01983 215005 (T&Cs Apply).

For more information about Princess Court, visit the Website.

Our thanks to Captiva Homes for sponsoring for this feature. They and other businesses and organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.