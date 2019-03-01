Find out more about courses and opportunities at Isle of Wight College Open Evening

Head to the Isle of Wight College Open Evening on Tuesday 5th March 2019 to find out more about what they have to offer.

The Newport campus will be open between 4pm-6.30pm for campus tours and the chance to find out more about career courses for 16-18 year olds, apprenticeships, University courses and part time courses for adults.

CECAMM

Find out about progression paths within engineering at The Centre of Excellence for Composites, Advanced Manufacturing and Marine (CECAMM) in Whippingham.

It will open at the same time for all Engineering courses – mechanical, electrical, electronic, composites and marine.

Courses and apprenticeships

Come along and see the facilities and find out what it’s like to study a course or an apprenticeship with The Isle of Wight College.

If you don’t know what course to choose please ask to speak with a careers adviser.

Both Newport and Whippingham campuses will be open 4pm-6.30pm on Tuesday 5th March. All ages are welcome.

More info

For more information visit the Isle of Wight College Website.

Isle of Wight College: Medina Way, Newport PO30 5TA

CECAMM: Whippingham Technology Park, Whippingham Road PO32 6FY

