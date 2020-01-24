Prospect of national sales for Isle of Wight roasted coffee beans now a reality

The Island Tea and Coffee Co has been awarded SALSA (Safe and Local Supplier Approval) accreditation for their coffee beans, which are freshly roasted in Rookley on the Isle of Wight.

Can now go nationwide

SALSA accreditation has been designed specifically with small producers in mind that are looking to supply national buyers on a local or regional level.

Already in Morrisons stores in Hampshire, this certification will now open doors for The Island Tea and Coffee Co’s coffee beans to be stocked in other supermarkets nationwide.

Carter: “Not just freshest, but best freshly roasted coffee”

Jon Carter, Managing Director of The Island Tea and Coffee Co says,

“Receiving SALSA approval is a great way to start 2020! We saw growth and success in 2019 and now this accreditation allows our outstanding coffee beans to be stocked on supermarket shelves across the whole of the UK. “It demonstrates to our customers that they are purchasing not just the freshest, but the best freshly roasted coffee.”

Credit to Mike and Wayne

Jon went on to add,

“Credit goes to our Master Roaster, Mike, and our Sales Specialist/Food Safety Lead, Wayne (both pictured), who have worked hard to achieve this highly-prized seal of approval. “They oversee every roast to ensure that each bean is roasted to perfection, and work with businesses to offer a bespoke service of the highest quality. “We look forward to creating even more specialist coffee blends and to promoting the Isle of Wight and its artisans.”

News shared by Jon on behalf of The Island Tea & Coffee Co. Ed