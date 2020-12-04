Pupils consider good mental health with Advent Wellbeing Calendar competition

The wellbeing calendars came in all shapes and sizes and there were several groups who created digital versions too. See the year group winners within

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

ryde academy wellbeing advent calendar

At Ryde Academy, students from all year groups have been focusing on Wellbeing with a weekly session with tutors taking place on ‘Wellbeing Wednesday’.

Students have worked on the Five Ways to Wellbeing, taking part in different activities to focus on improving their wellbeing and developing positive mental health into adulthood. 

Wellbeing advent calendars
For the last two weeks all tutor groups were set the challenge of creating a Wellbeing advent calendar.

The activity encouraged students to connect with each other, work as a team and apply their learning from this term.

Year 7 winner
Year 7 winner
Year 8 winner
Year 8 winner
Year 9 winner
Year 9 winner
Winner Year 10
Winner Year 10
Year 10 winner
Year 10 winner
Year 11 winner
Year 10 winner
6th Form winner
6th Form winner
Winner overall
Winner overall
Overall winner
Overall winner

Staff were overwhelmed with the responses, not only did the calendars look remarkable, but the wellbeing messages and activities on them were inspiring.

The calendars came in all shapes and sizes and there were several groups who created digital versions too. 

The overall winner was Mrs Wilkinson’s Year 7 tutor group.

News shared by Nat on behalf of Ryde Academy. Ed

Friday, 4th December, 2020 12:05pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o7h

Filed under: Featured, Health, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*