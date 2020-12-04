Pupils consider good mental health with Advent Wellbeing Calendar competition

At Ryde Academy, students from all year groups have been focusing on Wellbeing with a weekly session with tutors taking place on ‘Wellbeing Wednesday’.

Students have worked on the Five Ways to Wellbeing, taking part in different activities to focus on improving their wellbeing and developing positive mental health into adulthood.

Wellbeing advent calendars

For the last two weeks all tutor groups were set the challenge of creating a Wellbeing advent calendar.

The activity encouraged students to connect with each other, work as a team and apply their learning from this term.

Year 7 winner

Year 8 winner

Year 9 winner

Winner Year 10

Year 10 winner

Year 10 winner

6th Form winner

Winner overall

Overall winner

Staff were overwhelmed with the responses, not only did the calendars look remarkable, but the wellbeing messages and activities on them were inspiring.

The calendars came in all shapes and sizes and there were several groups who created digital versions too.

The overall winner was Mrs Wilkinson’s Year 7 tutor group.

News shared by Nat on behalf of Ryde Academy. Ed