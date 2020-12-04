Pupils consider good mental health with Advent Wellbeing Calendar competition

At Ryde Academy, students from all year groups have been focusing on Wellbeing with a weekly session with tutors taking place on ‘Wellbeing Wednesday’.
Students have worked on the Five Ways to Wellbeing, taking part in different activities to focus on improving their wellbeing and developing positive mental health into adulthood.
Wellbeing advent calendars
For the last two weeks all tutor groups were set the challenge of creating a Wellbeing advent calendar.
The activity encouraged students to connect with each other, work as a team and apply their learning from this term.
Staff were overwhelmed with the responses, not only did the calendars look remarkable, but the wellbeing messages and activities on them were inspiring.
The calendars came in all shapes and sizes and there were several groups who created digital versions too.
The overall winner was Mrs Wilkinson’s Year 7 tutor group.
News shared by Nat on behalf of Ryde Academy. Ed
Friday, 4th December, 2020 12:05pm
By Nat Nelson
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o7h
Filed under: Featured, Health, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Youth
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓