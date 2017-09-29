Quay Arts is ‘the’ place to be this Friday night

There are loads of great things happening at Quay Arts tonight (Friday). Two exhibition openings, live music from an incredibly talented folk/classical guitarist and the LBGT+ meet-up.

‘Illumination’

Isle of Wight artists Howard Hardiman and Marius von Brasch will be opening their joint exhibition, ‘Illumination’, in the West Gallery (6-8pm). The exhibition is the result of a year-long journey to find common threads of storytelling and mythological tales in their work.

Shimmering Musicians

Another Isle of Wight artist, Nick Martin, will also be opening his latest exhibition, Shimmering Musicians, upstairs in the Clayden Gallery (6-8pm).

LGBTQ+ and friends

Taking place in the Cafe and Bar is the regular monthly LGBTQ+ meet up. Join others for drinks, chat and a dance, with records spun by DJ KafTan from 7pm.

Stringhenge

From 8pm you can witness folk/classical music being performed on a guitar made from 5,000 year old bog oak.

Richard Durrant is a clever weaver of intriguing tales. This show will be real roots music linking the neolithic to the 21st century.

