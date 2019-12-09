Rallying call to gather protesters over plans for 165 new Isle of Wight homes

A planning application for 165 houses at the Crossways Development site will go before the Planning Committee next week (17th December).

Members of the East Cowes community are calling on others to join them outside County Hall before the meeting (which starts at 4pm) to show their strength of feeling against the application.

East Cowes councillor, Karl Love, told OnTheWight,

“This application really matters, not just for the people or our community but for the entire Island as IWC plan to build on other greenfield sites. “A large turnout to the protest will show the strength of feeling towards the Isle of Wight Council’s development of these green spaces.”

Love: “Voice of the people should prevent this from being passed”

Cllr Love went on to say,

“This application has been made by our council in another name. The voice of the people should be able to prevent this from being passed if there is sufficient strength from within the protest. “Isle of Wight Council is supposed to be the representative of our people and I believe this does not represent our best interests.”

Love: “Adds to the sprawling of humanity”

He finished by saying,