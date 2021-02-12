Rapid Covid-19 testing for those without symptoms who can’t work from home

As reported by News OnTheWight yesterday, rapid community testing is set to launch on the Isle of Wight next week in a bid to drive down Coronavirus (Covid-19) transmission rates.

People who don’t have Covid-19 symptoms and can’t work from home will soon be able to book a free test with the opening of new community test sites in Newport, Ryde and Sandown.

Around one in three people with Covid-19 have no symptoms so could be spreading the disease without knowing it.

Finding positive cases more quickly

Broadening testing to identify those showing no symptoms will mean finding positive cases more quickly, enabling people to self-isolate and prevent further spread.

Using rapid turnaround tests supplied by NHS Test and Trace, the tests are aimed at those who have to leave home to attend work, such as taxi and bus drivers, retail workers, building or maintenance workers.

They are also for people who are in contact with others who are vulnerable, such as carers, and are not covered by other programmes.

Stewart: Some residents have a legitimate need to be out and about

Isle of Wight Council leader, Dave Stewart, said,

“While everyone should be staying at home as much as possible, there are some residents who have a legitimate need to be out and about because they cannot work from home. “By offering free testing to these people, we will be able to quickly identify anyone who may be unknowingly passing the virus on to others. “They can then self-isolate immediately, helping to safeguard the workforce and provide business continuity. “It is important for businesses to keep their workplace safe by encouraging staff to attend these tests regularly. Testing is quick, simple and free and will protect lives and livelihoods on the Island. “It is also important to stress that taking the test, even if the result is negative, does not discount the need to continue following national guidance around social distancing, wearing a face covering, and washing your hands properly and regularly. These simple steps are still vital in preventing the transmission of the virus.”

Lateral flow tests

The tests being used are called lateral flow tests. They do not require a laboratory to process and usually provide results within 30 minutes.

The test involves taking a swab inside the nose and throat (tonsil), using a long cotton bud. People will do the swab themselves in a booth and the booths will be cleaned after each use.

Testing will be available at the following locations with further sites due to be announced in due course:

County Hall , High Street, Newport.

, High Street, Newport. The Heights Leisure Centre , Broadway, Sandown.

, Broadway, Sandown. The Learning and Development Centre, Westridge, Brading Road, Ryde.

Tests must be booked in advanced and further details will be published on Monday (15th February) on how to do this.

Bryant: Encourage your staff to book twice weekly community test

Simon Bryant, the council’s director of public health, said,

“This is yet another tool to help us all continue to work together to break the transmission of Covid-19. “The new centres will make it even easier to get tested so, if you are out because you cannot work from home, then please take the opportunity to book a test. “Please, if you own a business, encourage your staff to book twice weekly community tests and help keep the Island safe.”

Tests for those with symptoms

All efforts to find people without symptoms work hand in hand with the existing free testing service for those with symptoms.

Anyone with one or more of these symptoms – a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste – should isolate and book a test or by calling 119. Home test kits are also available.

The testing site for people who are symptomatic is located at Newclose County Cricket Ground, Blackwater Road, Newport.

Workplace testing

Workplace coronavirus testing is also available to businesses with staff who cannot work from home during lockdown. Companies with 50 or more employees can register online for workplace Coronavirus tests.

