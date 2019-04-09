Vicar comments on ‘graves being dug up’ rumour

Residents in Ventnor who have passed St Catherine’s Church in recent days and seen a digger in the graveyard need not be alarmed, Canon Hugh Wright has told OnTheWight.

Since Heras fencing was erected around the perimeter of the church car park and a digger placed on site, rumours have circulated that graves are due to dug up to make way for more parking.

Canon sets out the plans

The local vicar Canon Wright was pleased to be able to confirm today (Tuesday) that this is not the case.

He stated there are no plans to move any graves and in fact he explained that the current parking area is already on top of hundreds of graves, so the new plans – to reorganise the layout of the parking area – will be no different to what is already in place.

Artist impression of the new path to the Contemplation Area

Judge given the green light

The plans to change the layout of the parking area and provide a place of contemplation (see the artists impressions and architect’s plans below) have been ten years in the making and gone through the church’s official planning process.

This is called the faculty and ends up being presided over by a judge, who, in this case, has given the green light for the plans.

Gravestones to be moved

Canon Wright explained there have been no new burials in the last 120 years and that some of the old gravestones – many of which are now illegible – are to be relocated to elsewhere in the grounds.

Those that are most legible will be given a place where they can be still be seen by visitors.

The new path

Canon Wright reiterated that the diggers on site will not be digging up any graves, they are simply there to lift the gravestones out.

New area for contemplation

An area for contemplation is being created where the most recent burial of ashes have taken place.

The introduction of new paths and shrubbery will provide somewhere quiet and peaceful for visitors to remember loved ones.

Extension of work inside the church

The plans for the churchyard are an extension of the work that has already taken place inside the church.

Those who have visited in recent years to attend concerts, film screenings, fairs etc, will have seen the removal of the fixed pews has meant the inside of the church now has a much more flexible and user friendly space.

The reorganisation of the parking area will mean the church can accommodate many more events for the community.

Click on the full screen icon to see larger version and download PDF