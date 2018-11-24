Red Box Project share disappointment at lack of support from Isle of Wight council

Katharine Spencer-Brown, the Isle of Wight co-coordinator for the non-political, community-led Red Box Project, an initiative that aims to end period poverty in schools across the Island, shares this response following last week’s full council debate. Ed

The Red Box Project – Isle of Wight (RBP) would like to say ‘thank you’ to Cllr Michael Lilley (Independent Green) who proposed a motion at last Wednesday’s Isle of Wight Full Council Meeting (catch up here) to support the Red Box Project and to raise awareness of period poverty on the Island.

Cllr Lilley’s motion read:

Resolved that Isle of Wight Council supports the IW Red Box Project and campaign in their endeavour to raise awareness and tackle period poverty which results in an estimate of one in ten girls in IW schools not able to afford sanitary products through provision of free products in all schools across the Island.

Unexpected amendment

Despite his best efforts, he was unexpectedly faced with an amendment proposed by Cllr Chris Whitehouse (Conservative) which sought to remove from the motion the words ‘Red Box Project’.

The Council voted to accept the amended motion.

Spencer-Brown: Disappointed council voted not to support Cllr Lilley’s motion

Katharine Spencer-Brown, coordinator of the project said,

“It is wonderful to have the support of Cllr Lilley and I’m extremely grateful to him. By him bringing this motion, it has highlighted the issue of Period Poverty here on the Island as well as highlighting the kindness of the community who have, and continue, to donate menstrual items and appropriate pants to stock the Red Boxes. “I am disappointed that the Council voted not to support the motion put forward by Cllr Lilley, but work continues and only today I delivered a further three Red Boxes to Schools in Ryde and East Cowes.”

Lilley: Cllr Brading keen to meet RBP leaders

Cllr Lilley said,

“IW Council Cabinet Members did state they supported Red Box Project including Cllr Brading, Cabinet Member for Children Services. “What they were not prepared to do was agree to wording that identified a specific group, which was the whole point of my motion. “However, Council Services such as the Library are taking donation boxes enthusiastically. “Cllr Brading does want meet Red Box leaders. So some good outcomes.”

Find out more about the project by visiting the

Facebook Page.

Image: Red Boxes being delivered to Ryde Academy