Live reporting: Isle of Wight council debate parking petition, changes to council tax support and more

Tonight (Wednesday) sees the November Isle of Wight full council meeting take place at County Hall from 6pm. As usual, OnTheWight will be reporting live.

The agenda (see below) includes the presentation of a parking petition, proposed changes to the Council Tax Reduction Scheme, a motion by Cllr Lilley about the red Box Project, a motion by Cllr Andre about the Island being designated an ‘Island Park’, a motion by Cllr Nicholson calling for the council to “appreciate the important contribution that public houses make to communities”, and another motion by the same councillor to recognise the “freedom that service men gave to us by fighting in the 1st World War”.

Public questions

Tanja Rebel asked if council will await independent studies on impact of 5g before making any decisions.

Cllr Hobart refers to his answer given at last Cabinet meeting. He reads the answer again – connectivity aim of digital Island, upgrading comms will be vital. Being piloted on the mainland and outcome will be considered before instruction on the Island. Will ensure public consultation before decision.

Cameron Palin: Floating Bridge been under warranty for 15 months – if not officially accepted

Cllr Dave Stewart: Will send written reply but warranty has been extended.

Cameron: Why are the taxpayer paying for additional work?

DS: Some of the additional work is not under warranty and some are improvements.

Nick Stuart: Given recently surfacing of Mili Rd when will IWC issue strategic plan to control speeding cars and motorbikes?

DS: Happy lots of improvement made in West. It will be maintained for next 18 years by Island Roads. Re Motorcylists, IWC are concerned about speeds and police have been engaged to sort out calming down of speeds.

NS: No strategic plan to protect Mili Rd into the future.

DS: There are concerns for next few years for section nearer Freshwater, but discussions about re-routing at that section. Main Mili Rd is crucial artery to West Wight. Consultation with range of people over the next few years.

Catherine Pugh: Re National Park status, planning developments in Ryde it will be too late. Any chance of a cap on future applications?

DS: IWC duty bound to act within lawful planning regs. Planning committee can’t respond as they must remain impartial. Aware of planning development in Ryde. If we reject the Inspectorate will overturn it.

CP: Is national planning dept taking itno0 account that Island different plans to mainland?

DS: Meetings held with Gov over that will come up later in the meeting.

Mark Chiverton: Given growing public concern on removal of LACs service will IWC consider putting decision on hold and have full public consultation?

Cllr Clare Mosdell: Decision has been made but looking at LACs and thorough transition will be made. Task and Finish group looking at resilience. Ensure we look at how LAC service was run and ensure in future have proper community resilience.

MC: Given public dismay, to have involvement of service users and staff to consider all issues? Decision based on number of misunderstandings.

CM: Task and Finish already met and many people involved across board and will include service users – it will be funded by other than Public Health.

Diana Conyers volunteer with CAB – Is IWC aware programme of referring back has already started. They were referred to LAC because there wasn’t capacity in system and now being referred back but still not the capacity.

CM: Can’t get involved in operational matters but have meeting with senior officer of Public Health

Parking petition

Ryde Cllr, Karen Lucioni presents the parking petition against proposed changes to parking charges in Ryde. 3,851 signed and no public consultation.

Town and businesses need to be supported. Ryde is a commuter town and gateway to the Island, so first impressions count.

Online shopping and out of town shopping is affecting the town. IWC is considering a decision that is opposite to government strategies.

Urge you all to think carefully to any decision you make. Consider wider effects of your decisions.

Cllr Axford (Ryde) thanks Karen for the speech and work in compiling petition. Says that personally he also against attempt to charge parking in these areas. Shops already have too much competition and we should help the shops as much as possible. Re zones of parking, anomaly in Union Street which has four zones. Some people take advantage moving their cars around to get free parking, some of which work in the shops. Proposal is to have one parking zone for entire road. Discussed at Ryde town council, imagine all would be against charging. Residents want somewhere to park at weekend.

He recommends the cabinet reconsider their decision.

Cllr Dave Stewart replies. Thanks Karen for presentation of petition and feedback. Has come out earlier to allow this type of feedback from the public. Look forward to receiving alternative solutions. Cabinet met with Newport Biz Ass. Pleased to say a number of possible options put forward. Meet with Ryde reps next week and hope to see positive proposals at that meeting. He turns to opposition to say come forward to with alternative budget suggestions. Only Cllr Lilley come forward with ideas so far. Engage with your residents and come forward with ideas of how to save £5.5m each year for next three years.

Cllr Brodie (Newport) on parking charges, concerned of extension of parking charges. 65% of all parking income from Newport and time Newport treated fairly in relation to rest of Island. Make several suggestions should he be given responsibility of parking in Newport.

Cllr Michael Lilley (Ryde) Many small shop owners have loyalty from Ryde residents to use those shops. Residents rely on getting into town by car as they live up the hill etc and say they would be less likely to make the trip if there was no free parking. This could be make or break for many businesses.

Cllr Whittle (Ryde) idea was given to him when chair of Rude Biz Ass. Traders complained about lack of space available for customers. Many cars belong to people who work in Union St. They want one zone. On Sunday not many shops open. High Street blocked by cars park all day. Free on Union St all day. Not many left for customers. Will support Cllr Axford.

Cllr Stephens will support the petition and Cllr Lucioni. Pleased talking to Biz assoc. Been along round enough to hear four zone and one zone suggestions. Need to start to move things forward to get churn. Not one size fits all scenario. Need to attract people into the car parks. Asks for named vote so we can see who has the interests of local businesses.

Cllr Barry – Didn’t know four zone in Union Street. Surprised Wayne Whittle hasn’t brought up before as in ruling group for sometime. Got to do more to protect Union Street against Tesco.

Vote: Chamber request cabinet reconsider parking charges in Ryde

Yes : ? Number not given but large amount

No : Zero

Abstained : Cllrs Nicholson and Ward

Leader’s report

Two additions to his report.

Full Ofsted inspection taking place in children’s services dept. Last inspection starting point of engagement with Hampshire. Results due 30th November.

Meeting with MD of Visit IW, figures of interest – in Q3 £139m spent on Island up 13% from last year. £286m spent on Island over last 12 months up 1%, 51% of visitors visited one or more of Island attractions up 45% in same period last year.

Members’ questions

Cllr Lilley – Item 21 Biz Rate Retention – chancellor cutting biz rates by 1/3. Talk about £650m transition fund for high streets and £40 for heritage high streets. How is the discount to small shop owners affect biz rates that will come in?

((Chair shuts down Cllr Whitehouse who is attempting to heckle Cllr Lilley))

DS: 2nd part would be fully funded by Gov and will give written response. Re first part, agree to partner with Portsmouth and Southampton biz rate pilot. Result of pilot was that IW gained £2m from that. Investment pot of about £4m . Gov have reduced pilot process to 75% of biz rates. We should pick up in excess of £1m.

Cllr Brodie – re financial position, since last full council the failing and wounded PM has announced austerity is over. Explain when this will start bearing fruit for public services.

((Applause from public gallery))

DS: Pleased with way presented Island case to Gov. Justify claim for £6.4m disadvantage. Minister has accepted principal and gone to Portsmouth Uni to confirm. MP has taken battle to Gov. Cautious person, so budget is predicated on not getting the money. Disagree with reserve levels. We must have sound reserve base and £5m is not enough. Funding review is the time to expect change from Gov.

