Red Funnel pledges ongoing support for Etchells Youth Academy

Red Funnel is delighted to confirm that it will continue to support the highly successful Etchells Youth Academy. The academy has seen over 350 young people get out on the water since it was formed.

More recently, it has coached 16 top youth sailors from the RYA’s British Keelboat Academy along with a far less experienced youth team from an inner London school, Grieg City Academy in Haringey, who are entering this year’s Fastnet on Scaramouche.

Red Funnel’s support will enable 15 Etchells racing events to take place in Cowes for two x four person and one x three person crews.

Kevin George, Red Funnel’s CEO commented

“The Youth Academy has been a resounding success and in many cases the first-class tuition by ex-academy sailors has not only inspired but produced life-changing opportunities for many of those who have taken part. Our ongoing support will enable even more young sailors to hone their skills in the Solent this year and we look forward with interest to watching their sailing careers develop.”

David Franks, Cowes International Etchells Fleet Captain said

“The Cowes Etchells Class is very grateful for the support that Red Funnel has given to the youth academy and to our World Championship last September in the Solent. Red Funnel is a good friend to young sailors.”

