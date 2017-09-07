Reserve your seat for return of Tagore String Trio at NorthCourt

Helen shares news of this upcoming event. Ed

The Tagore String Trio return to the beautiful music room of NorthCourt Manor House in Shorwell on Tuesday 12th September at 8pm to give a recital in aid of Medecins sans Frontieres (Doctors without Borders).

Frances Mason, violin, Brian Schiele, viola and James Halsey, cello will present a varied programme of music for strings which will include Beethoven’s String Trio Op. 9 no. 2 in D Major. This is a bubbly, optimistic piece full of sunshine and sparkle.

A trio by the French composer, Jean Cras, is also in the programme. Cras was a naval commander in World War I and his many compositions were influenced by his sea voyages and also his travels to Africa. The trio was written after the war and is a tuneful testament to his colourful imagination.

A duo by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco also features. Another less familiar composer, Castelnuovo-Tedesco was known as one of the foremost guitar composers of the twentieth century, as well as writing for many other instruments. In 1939 he migrated from Italy to the United States and became a film composer for MGM Studios for some 200 Hollywood movies for the next fifteen years.

Limited seating

As always, the trio will give entertaining and interesting introductions to the music and we all look forward to an enjoyable evening, with wine served in the interval.

Entrance will be free, with a retiring collection for Medecins Sans Frontieres, the charity which organises for volunteer doctors to give their services wherever needed in the world.

Space is limited at NorthCourt, so seats need to be reserved by calling Christine Harrison on (01983) 740 415.

Image: Mathew Bajorasunder CC BY 2.0 under CC BY 2.0