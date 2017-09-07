If you rely on Council Tax support, you should read this

Due to the continued reduction in government funding, each year, the Isle of Wight council reviews their Council Tax Support Scheme, something designed to help the most vulnerable on the Island.

Launched last month, there is still time for Islanders – who will be affected by any proposed changes the Council Tax Support (CTS) – to feedback on the council’s current consultation (you have until 3 October 2017).

This is a complex issue that could affect around 6,000 working age claimants on the Isle of Wight who are on low incomes and rely on certain benefits.

Potential changes

There are five possible changes being consulted on by the Isle of Wight council, which if agreed, would come into force from April 2018.

The changes for consideration are:

Maximum CTS of either 75 per cent or 70 per cent of council tax liability

A Band C cap on CTS entitlement

Minimum CTS level of £2 or £4 per week to qualify

Non-dependent deduction level increases

Bereavement benefit changes (national welfare reform change to disregard from housing benefit, but currently not specified for CTS).

Full details of the changes as well as information about the current scheme and previous schemes are available on the council’s Website.

Thee’s a lot to read, but if you might be affected by the changes, it will be well worth you while feeding back your views.

