Councillor’s urgent plea to save the iconic Umbrella Tree

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Isle of Wight council plan to remove the iconic Umbrella Tree in East Cowes and replace it with a 3m Birch tree.

The reason given by the IWC is that the tree is infected with a fungus and no longer safe.

The news came to light via a Letter to the Editor from Chris Gutteridge, the great grandson of Queen Victoria’s road manager who originally planted the Umbrella Tree in East Cowes.

Call for local support

The Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Karl Love, is calling on residents to show their support for the iconic tree.

The tree is due to be removed on Friday 26th January and Cllr Love is asking for residents to tie ribbons on to the tree to show their support.

He says,

“Please do it this weekend, because unless we stop it, it could be gone by next weekend according to Island Roads. Your town council, supported by Councillor Abraham and I are making a last minute attempt to save it. “I would also like to invite people to hang memory messages on the tree this weekend to support it and remember the love and history of our town.”

Cllr Love finished by saying,

“Our Umbrella Tree is a valued member of Your community whom has been with you in good times and bad. “Your Umbrella Tree needs you now just as you may have sometimes needed it.”

Silence from IWC

OnTheWight asked the Isle of Wight council nine days ago to clarify the issues with the tree, but they have failed to provide details.

We’ll add here once we receive the details.

