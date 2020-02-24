Revamp Festival tickets selling well. Grab yours before they all go

Ticket sales for the 2020 Revamp Festival are going well and with 1,400 people enjoying the fun filled day with 23 live acts last summer, you should grab your tickets before they sell out.

Last year the Revamp Family helped raise £3,300 for local good causes and charities. With your help and support they’re sure the 2020 event on Sunday 5th July can go one step further and be bigger and better.

Barrie Wade explains,

“We have already secured four great local acts and have booked some great side shows and extra food stalls to make this the event to go to in 2020.”

Lineup already confirmed

Among those performing are The White Hot Chili Peppers, the Isle of Wight’s premium Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute act.

Also playing will be the popular Ska’d For Life. Their influences include The Specials, Selector, Madness, Dandy Livingstone, Clancy Eccles, The Beat and Desmond Dekker.

The Resisters plan to rock you with their Britpop and Rock set, playing songs from Blur, Kula Shaker, Smash Mouth, Sum41, Spin Doctors, Supergrass, Reef, Oasis, Green Day, Frans Ferdinand and Rage Against The Machine.

Shock The Monkey – an Isle of Wight band dedicated to playing non-stop 80s music – will also be playing the main stage.

No rise in ticket prices

Revamp Festival are keeping the prices the same as the 2019 Festival, £10 for adults, £5 for children (5-17) and under 5s go free.

Barrie says that as last year’s event saw 1,400 attendees and this year’s licence is for 1,500, you need to act fast to secure your place at ReVamp Festival 2020.

Buy now to avoid disappointment

The first tickets are on sale now online. If you’ve already purchased tickets online they will be posted out to you within the next 4-6 weeks.

Barrie said,

“Act fast to make sure you are part of Revamp Festival 2020, we may not be big, we may not have the famous names, but we know how to have a great day at an affordable price.”

Follow the Revamp Festival on Facebook for the latest information and updates.

Want a pitch?

If you are a trader who would like a pitch at the festival, business pitches are available for a £50 donation to the charity pot (charity pitches are free).

Email traders@revampfestival.co.uk telling them about you and want you would like to sell and they’ll send the forms out to you.