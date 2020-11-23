Revised planning application for bungalow ‘still totally inappropriate’ says Isle of Wight councillor

Developers are trying again to build a bungalow in Lake after it was refused the first time.

However, the the local Isle of Wight Council member still views it as totally inappropriate for the site

Revised application

Applicants, W S Group, have submitted a revised application for a two-bedroom bungalow on vacant land between the Premier Inn and Broadlea Primary School’s school field in Lake.

The site sits near the recent Merrie Gardens residential development, and in documents, the planning agent said it would be the best use of the land, with a bungalow having less impact on the immediate area.

Earlier application refused

A previous application was refused in November last year for the same type of development on the site as Isle of Wight Council planning officers said it would result in an ‘unacceptable intensification’ for vehicle access on a public right of way, having a detrimental impact on safety.

In the refusal notice, officers said:

“The proposed dwelling, by virtue of its position, scale and design would be an inappropriate and incongruous addition to the site that would fail to enhance the character and context of the area.”

Brading: Still totally inappropriate for a residence

Responding to the current application, 20/01908/FUL, Cllr Paul Brading as ward representative, raised objections with the application, as he had done previously.

He said:

“This site is still totally inappropriate for a residence, being on the side of a public bridleway, a rough unmade road, which already causes big problems for the existing residents, and totally unsuitable any further developments. “I notice the one change from the refused application is the planned widening of the first part of the bridleway. This area is green growth, which is habitat to animals and should be left alone.”

Brading: Far too close to the primary school

Cllr Brading also said the bungalow would be far too close to the primary school, as it would overlook the playing fields, impacting on the required school privacy.

Lake Parish Council and the Merrie Gardens Residents’ Association have also objected to the development, citing issues with the access, lack of environmental assessment and potential damage to the public footpath.

Enforcement order

Other land nearby, owned by the same people as the site of the bungalow, has recently been subject to a planning enforcement order, where the Planning Inspectorate said it must be returned to its original state.

To view the proposals or comment go to the council’s planning portal.

Comments will be accepted until Friday, 11th December.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Amanda Carey