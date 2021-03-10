Revised plans for 50 new homes in Freshwater include ‘affordable housing’

A mixed development of 50 houses and flats — some affordable — are planned to extend a cul-de-sac in Freshwater.

Formerly agricultural land, accessed from Birch Close, Freshwater, could potentially hold 38 houses and 12 flats after a planning application was submitted to the Isle of Wight Council by Tallulah Estates.

Affordable housing

In a range of 12 one and two-bed flats and six three and four-bed houses, 18 of the properties would be built for use as affordable housing — where the occupiers pay a reduced price to live there.

Through housing partnerships, the Isle of Wight Council has been trying to find more ways for affordable housing to be built on the Island.

Two to four-bedrooms

The remaining 32 market houses in the development would range from two to four beds.

Previously, plans for the site have ranged from 40 properties in 2017, which at the time the council deemed as suitable, to 60 dwellings last year.

Concerns were raised about putting 60 units on the site, with some dwellings being cramped, so the numbers were initially reduced to 56.

Now the application has been lodged for 50 units in two-storey buildings.

Agent: Strikes an important balance

Agent for the development, Andrew White Planning Consultancy, said the scheme struck an important balance of making efficient use of the site while assimilating comfortably with the density and residential characters that define the surrounding area.

The planning documents say as the council cannot demonstrate a five-year housing land supply, the presumption in favour of sustainable development, as laid out in national policies, applies and permission should be granted without delay.

See the plans

To view, or comment, on the application, 21/00357/FUL, you can visit the council’s planning register.

Comments will be accepted until 6th April.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Daniel McCullough under CC BY 2.0