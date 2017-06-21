Riders compete in Pat Death Summer Series through hottest day of year

Wayne shares this latest report from the Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club. Ed

The second round of this year’s Pat Death Summer Series Championship was held on Sunday 18th June at Arreton Down. The Club would like to thank A. Brown Farms for inviting us to use this new venue.

Thanks also to Mike Brown and Mark Coombes for their efforts in helping to clear the ground and assisting Malcolm Hawkins to set the sections. Malcolm had spent the best part of last week preparing ground that had not been trialed for nearly thirty years! Excellent effort by him.

Hot stuff

The riders were presented with eight very good standard sections on what proved to be the hottest day of the year so far. There was an unprecedented amount of retirements (half of the original entry) this afternoon – due to a variety of reasons, most of these however were related to the very warm conditions.

The Expert class was won by series favourite, Will West (below) for a loss of thirty-six. Will managed to hold on for the win despite a front brake problem during the later stages of the trial.

James Stay was the only other Expert finisher and took a creditable and well-earned second place – sections three and six proved to separate these two.

Spectacular crash

Course setter Malcolm Hawkins was rewarded with a win in the Intermediates, finishing with a very respectable total of forty-five – despite a spectacular crash on section two, on the first lap.

Meanwhile Scott Milton took charge of the Clubman class with a convincing win from relative newcomer Harrison Brown. Scott completed the trial for a total of just fourteen to earn himself the maximum ten Championship points. Shaun Harris was the only Sportsman rider and finished on a total of forty-two.

Close shave

The closest contest of the day was between Novice riders, Phil Chase (below) and Keith Jacobs. These two were very evenly matched for most of the trial but it was Phil who took the spoils, just two marks ahead of Keith.

Ben Brodie was not too much further behind in third – excellent effort by all three. There was just one finisher in the Twin Shock class – Stuart Freeman managed to keep his air-cooled Honda going (not sure how much cooling was taking place) to secure the win.

Young, but confident

Just two Youth riders competing this afternoon; Young Alfie Haydon (Youth Beginner) finished with the lowest score of the day, a miserly seven dropped marks. Alfie (below) is noticeably gaining in confidence with every outing – keep up the good work Alfie.

Jos Wright (main pic) also rode a blinder in the Youth Expert class totalling just thirty-five – some excellent riding Jos, very well done.

Next meet

The Club next meet for the penultimate Summer Series Round on Sunday July 16th starting at 12 noon.

The venue will be available from the Club Website nearer the time.

Image: © Viki Taylor