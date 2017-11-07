Riders take on the Guy Fawkes Cup at Godshill Park Farm

Wayne shares this latest report from the Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club. Ed

The Guy Fawkes Cup trial was held on Sunday 5th November at Godshill Park Farm, courtesy of Mr Angus Baird. The Club would like to thank Angus for welcoming us back to this superb trials venue. Angus also provided us with the use of his ATV which was put to good use by the course setters and used to ferry the observers to their sections – what a fantastic host!

Thanks to volunteers

It has been just over a year since we were here last and therefor a certain amount of cutting out was required – Many thanks to Geoff Taylor, Simon Newnham, Mike Taylor, Malcolm Hawkins, Will West, Jim West and Shaun Harris, who between them cleared the way to set eight very good and challenging sections.

We would also like to thank the observers and club photographer, Viki Taylor, for all their time and effort – very much appreciated guys.

The Club would like to extend a very warm welcome to new member – Finlay Lockhart. We hope he enjoyed the experience and look forward to seeing him again in the near future.

Expert class

Will West just about claimed the win in the Expert class from Brother Jim – only two marks separating the two. Will completed the trial with the lowest total of the day finishing on twenty-seven.

James Stay once again had some mechanical issues to overcome but never the less he secured a solid third place.

Intermediate class

The very well contested Intermediate class of riders proved to be a clear win for Ben Read (pictured below). Ben finished twenty-one ahead of Shaun Harris in second with Andy Scott-Jackson in third.

Click on image to see larger version



Stuart Gummer was forced into fourth spot with course setters Malcom Hawkins, Geoff Taylor and Mike Taylor claiming the fifth, sixth and seventh places respectively. Scott Milton, the only Clubman class rider, posted a competitive total to earn himself another ten Championship points.

Novice class

Ben Brodie (pictured below) put in a confident ride, despite the tricky riding conditions, to take the win in the Novice class – Ben finished the trial eight marks clear of Paul Kent in second with the improving Dan Flux in third.

The Twin Shock class was headed up this time by returning rider, Stewart West, with a twelve mark advantage from Nick Symes in second – sections two and seven proving to make all the difference. The Club’s oldest rider – 79 year old John Townsend (pictured at the top of report), piloted his rather heavy BSA in true British fashion, claiming the maximum points in the British Bike class – top effort John.

The Adult Beginner class was won by the improving Joe Taylor (pictured below) with a very convincing performance from new member, Finlay Lockhart in second with Gary Jones in third.

Youth riders

Youth riders, Jos Wright (Youth Expert) Alfie Haydon (Youth Novice) (pictured below) and Harrison Crickmore (Youth Beginner) all took the maximum ten Championship points in their respective classes – despite being unopposed all three of them posted really competitive scores – very well done lads, keep up the good work.

Next trial

The full results are available from the Club website: www.iowmcc.co.uk where you can also find all the details for the 2018 Wight Two Day (open) Trial – 21st and 22nd April 2018, entries are now being accepted for what promises to be another top South coast trial.

The next Club trial is on Sunday 19th November when we meet for the Matt Russell Memorial Trial, at Nodewell Farm, Totland – at 12 noon.

Images: © Viki Taylor