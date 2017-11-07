Letter: ‘Two-tier approach’ to healthcare ‘is a disgrace’

This reader has asked the Labour leader to pose a question on his behalf at PMQs. He’s unhappy about the “two-tier approach” to healthcare in the UK.

hands off our nhs

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below. This from Kevin Jenkins. Ed

I have emailed the Isle of Wight NHS Trust to find out how the St Mary’s Hospital facilities and staff are being used as regards the private health sector. I cannot get a reply.

I have therefore asked Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, to do the following:

Dear Jeremy Corbyn,

I would like you to put a question forward during Question Time asking why it is that a NHS consultant who is paid out of the public purse for some 15 years can, after his/her training, swan off to work in the private health sector.

Surely such a person owes it to the system to be contracted to work for a similar period of time exclusively within the NHS?

Also why can’t the NHS be properly funded, such that it is, not selling its facilities and services to the private health sector, whereby the ordinary common-gardening NHS patient is having to queue behind the private health care individual, who is able to queue jump?

The two sectors should be entirely independent of each other.

Regards,

Kevin Jenkins

Although my own condition is apparently not too important, I was recently given to believe that if I had been a private patient, my own consultation, as requested by my GP, would be handled more quickly.

This two tier approach is frankly a disgrace.

Image: rohinfrancis under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 7th November, 2017 8:56am

By

Island-wide, Letter to the Editor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

1 Comment on "Letter: ‘Two-tier approach’ to healthcare ‘is a disgrace’"

electrickery
Many people deride the state of Cuba, but they have got things right that we can only dream of under current and recent governments. Education, wthin the limits of Cuban resources, is excellent and would shame many UK schools. Health care is second to none, and one of the reasons goes back to Mr Jenkins point: a doctor, after being educated and then trained, is required to… Read more »
7, November 2017 10:26 am
