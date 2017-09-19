Riders take on the seventh round of 2017 Trials Championship

Wayne shares this latest report from the Vectis Isle Pioneers Motorcycle Club. Ed

The Vectis Isle Pioneers Motorcycle Club held the seventh round of the 2017 Trials Championship on Sunday 17th September at Haslett Farm, Shorwell, courtesy of Mr Glen Draper. The Club would like to thank Glen for welcoming us back to this great venue.

Thanks also to Howard and Christine Jacobs – Howard for setting eight very good sections and Christine who dealt with all the necessary admin work and, of course, for processing the results.

The Club would like to extend a very warm welcome to new member Gary Jones. Gary is fairly new to trials riding, he certainly looked like he enjoyed himself today – we look forward to seeing him at future events.

Excellent riding conditions

The early Autumnal weather proved to be the ‘icing on the cake’ despite a fairly cloudy and cool start to the day, the wind dropped, the cloud thinned and the sun shone through providing some excellent riding conditions, essential for tackling the unpredictable Haslett sand.

Lone riders

Adam Brodie was the lone Expert rider this afternoon, he nevertheless managed to tackle the tricky course pretty well, considering he was relying on a rather outdated 1999 Montesa – very good effort Adam!

Meanwhile, Scott Milton, another lone rider, this time in the Clubman class put in an excellent performance to finish the trial with an amazing score of only two dropped marks.

Novice riders

This total was to be equalled by Paul Kent in the very well contested Novice class. Paul is absolutely gelling with his new Vertigo bike.

Paul was however pushed all the way by second place finisher, Brian Brockwell who finished just two more marks behind.

Wayne Brodie was amazed to learn that he had landed a third place finish, following a disastrous first three sections, where he lost almost half his final total.

Phil Chase was unlucky to end up in fourth spot – only two more marks behind. Phil Silvester deserves a mention – this being his first attempt at the Novice route after moving up from the Beginner class, he took a creditable fifth place – brilliant effort Phil.

Twin Shock class

In the Twin Shock class, Championship favourite, Nick Symes (pictured at top) took the spoils finishing on a total of five. Nick probably would have finished with a clean sheet – but he collected the maximum five point penalty after stalling his bike on the first section!

The minor placings proved to be a much closer affair between Howard Jacobs and Calvin Wright, just four marks between these two. Calvin must be desperately disappointed after running out of fuel whilst attempting the relatively straightforward section six – adding five marks to his total.

Adult Beginners

The Adult Beginner class was won by the improving Dan Flux. Dan rode the Haslett sand well to complete the trial for a loss of fourteen marks. Joe Taylor (another improving rider) was forced to settle in second spot today, still a very good effort by him.

Laura Milton seized a great third place finish, only three more marks behind (following an extended absence of nearly two years) Very well done Laura. Gary Jones, in his first outing with the Club, earned himself three Championship points following his fifth place finish this afternoon.

Youth riders

Youngster, Alfie Haydon, must be pleased with his performance in the Youth Easy class. Alfie (pictured below) earned himself another ten Championship points – very well done Alfie.

Jos Wright usually rides in the Youth Experts, however following some annoying problems with his bike, he was once again, forced onto the ‘C’ route – despite the bike problems he still managed to finish the trial in single figures, a miserly seven dropped marks – Good stuff Jos!

Next meet

The Club next meet on Sunday 15th October. The venue will be available from the Club Website once the details have been finalised.

Images: © Christine Jacobs