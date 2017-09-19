Top honours for Islanders in West Wight Triathlon

Krissy shares this latest news from West Wight Sports Centre. Ed

Island athletes took all the top honours in the West Wight Triathlon on Sunday.

First male went to Sean Williams in a time of 01:42:55 while Natalie Bee was first woman, completing the course in 01:52:27.

It was a close race for teams but ‘We’re All Very Tri-ing’ claimed the top spot in 01:34:16, just 46 seconds ahead of ‘Punk Rock Academy Tri Team’.

In all 101 individuals and 11 teams took part at the event, which involves a 600m swim in the pool, 35km bike ride along Military rode to Brighstone and a 7.5km run along the River Yar.

Age no barrier

Age once again proved no barrier for the oldest entrant, 82yr old Hugh Taylor, who has taken part in every West Wight Triathlon that has been staged over the last 12 years.

Centre Manager, Clare Griffin, said,

“The West Wight Triathlon continues to be a popular event not just for experienced triathletes but for many local people looking for a personal challenge and a focus to help get themselves fit. “And of course we couldn’t do it without all the volunteers who give up their Sunday morning to marshal the route, help with timekeeping and lap counters in the pool. “It was quite chilly out on the route this year, so we really do appreciate their support.”

The results

