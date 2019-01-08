Could this pot hole repair vehicle revolutionise road repairs on the Isle of Wight?

If you spend time on social media, be that on Twitter or Facebook, at some point over the last couple of years you might have this video below.

OnTheWight reader Regan Hook got in touch with us to share it recently. The animated video shows a truck that seamlessly repairs potholes.

It claims that one truck can repair 50 potholes in a day.

Real life example

Although the video above is just a concept video, through some further investigation, OnTheWight has discovered a company in the UK that has actually produced a vehicle which has the same function of the concept vehicle and they’ve been working on prototypes for several years.

The company claim that the Road Mole has over six years of proven circular repairs to potholes with zero failures.

A “like for like reinstatement of Asphalt”

A spokesperson for the company told OnTheWight that the repairs will last as long as the surrounding road surface and Road Mole repairs are a “like for like reinstatement of Asphalt”.

“Therefore if the road has a lifespan of over 12 months the repair pays for itself. The cost of the repair is comparable to a manual repair, but is a first time fix for the life of the road.”

No pneumatic drills or jack hammers

The spokesperson for Road Mole went on to explain,

“Road Mole eliminates HAVS (Hands Arm Vibration Syndrome)…no pneumatic drills or jack hammers. There is a cowl so no flying fragments, minimum dust and noise. There is no stronger shape for the repairs than the circle.”

The company say there are several systems available, ranging from 12 tonne rigs that can just drill, removing the entire damaged area, followed by a team of asphalters to complete the repair, to an 18 tonne all-in-one system which carries the asphalt on board.

The Island’s PFI contractor

The Isle of Wight’s Highways PFI contractor, Island Roads (aka Eurovia/Vinci Meridiam), are almost six years into their 25 year contract and have rebuilt or resurfaced around 300 kilometers of highway so far.

Anecdotally, there have been many complaints over the years on social media of potholes being repaired and failing pretty soon after.

OnTheWight has asked Island Roads whether they are exploring use of the Road Mole system on the Isle of Wight and will update once we hear back.

