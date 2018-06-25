Rooftop tea party at Aspire Ryde to celebrate new solar panels

Some of the braver team members of Aspire Ryde took to the roof to inspect the new installation of solar panels that has just taken place.

In true Aspire Ryde style, they decided that it was the place to have an impromptu tea party!

It was made possible as a team from 10:10 and JoJu erected scaffolding last week to install the six solar panels that will help the Aspire Ryde project become greener, by making use of the huge south facing roof to produce some of the energy used inside.

Already producing energy

Louise Randal who managed the installation for Aspire said,

“Aspire Ryde are thrilled already with the initial energy produced just over the weekend. This will help to have a better environmental impact for the community project and if it goes well, it might be possible to expand to more solar panels. “The panels are hidden on the central pitch of the three roofs at Aspire Ryde so that it doesn’t have a negative impact upon the heritage aspect of the building.”

Meme Cullen said,

“Being part of the team at Aspire is fun and we all work really hard to serve the community. The opportunity to stop and have some fun is one of our guiding principals of work, so a cup of tea on the roof is not an everyday occurrence, but needed to take place when the unusual opportunity arose!”

10:10 headed a fundraising campaign to pay for the supply and installation of solar panels last year – further details from their Website.

What is Aspire Ryde?

Aspire Ryde is based in the huge former church building ‘Holy Trinity’ on Dover Street in Ryde.

It is undergoing a transformation to make it a fit for purpose building, it will use a huge amount of energy to power and heat, whilst delivering services as a community hub and helping thousands of people each week. This is a small way of using our building even more wisely in what we think is one of the sunniest parts of the UK – it just makes sense.

Location map

View the location of this story.