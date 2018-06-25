Don’t fall for blue badge scam Websites, say Isle of Wight council

Disabled residents on the Island are being warned to avoid Websites charging high prices for filling out blue badge applications.

The Isle of Wight Council trading standards team has received complaints from local residents who have been misled when renewing or applying for a blue badge online.

Service is free

It is not necessary to apply for a blue badge through other Websites that may be charging up to £49 for an application or renewal.

Anyone wishing to renew or apply for a blue badge should use the Gov.uk website and is free.

Councillor Tig Outlaw, Cabinet member for community safety and public protection, said,

“I would remind people that they do not have to visit sites such as bluebadgeonline.org as badge renewals or applications can be made for free through the government’s blue badge Gov.uk page. You should never use any other Website as you risk paying money and not receiving this service. “Anyone applying will also need to provide documents confirming residency and identity before applications can be processed. Anyone concerned about potential blue badge scams can contact the council on 01983 823340.”

Visit the official Website

For further advice on the blue badge scheme and to apply, visit the government Website.

For further information from Isle of Wight Council on the scheme, please visit:

https://www.iwight.com/Residents/Care-Support-and-Housing/Adults-Services/Blue-Badges/Apply-for-a-Blue-Badge

You can also ring the council on (01983) 823340.

