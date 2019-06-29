Round the Island Race: Best places to watch the 1,210 boats race by

It’s going to be a hot and sunny day for the sailors taking part in this year’s Round the Island Race.

Best of luck to the 1,210 boats entered into the race (132 less than in 2017, which saw 1,342 entries), the first two fleets have already crossed the line.

Conditions are fair for the sailors, a lot better than last year, which saw virtually no wind and many boats having to retire early. Sailors can expect an east-southeasterly flow until around 3pm today when it changes .

Where to watch

Here’s a guide provided by race organisers of the best places to watch the World’s largest yacht race.

COWES Start 0730 - 0910 Via Ward Ave., Baring Road & Castle Hill to the Parade and the Green either side of the Royal Yacht Squadron SCONCE POINT 0900 - 1130 From Yarmouth, drive towards Freshwater. Turn right after 1/2 mile and follow signs to Fort Victoria. THE NEEDLES 0930 - 1200 From Freshwater or Totland follow signs to the Needles Car Park. Park and walk up West High Down to Needles Battery. Best view to south of Coast Guard Station. CHILTON CHINE 1015 - 1330 From Freshwater or Totland follow signs to the Needles Car Park. Park and walk up West High Down to

Needles Battery. Best view to south of Coast Guard Station. ST. CATHERINE'S POINT 1100 - 1500 From Freshwater, Rookley or Ventnor go to Niton. Take loop road to Buddle Inn. Park and walk down cliffs by lighthouse. VENTNOR 1115 - 1530 Park on Cliffs at West End of Esplanade. BONCHURCH 1130 - 1600 Take lane down to sea opposite Bonchurch pond. Take left turn and park in car park at bottom, which is the best view. CULVER DOWN 1200 - 1730 From Brading, take Bembridge road. After 1 mile, turn right and follow sign for Culver (on a bend, and lane hairpins up!) RYDE PIER 1300 - 1900 From Ryde Esplanade, drive up pier and park at end. Parking for 1 hour. COWES Finish 1130 - 2300 Via Ward Ave., Baring Road & Castle Hill to the Parade and the Green either side of the Royal Yacht

Squadron.

If there are particular boats you want to keep an eye on, use the GPS tracker via Round the Island Race Website. The site also features a live feed of the action.

See the spectator guide below for full details of how to get the most of the race from the shoreside.

Image: © Paul Wyeth