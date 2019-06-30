Isle of Wight council say Bus Shelter claims are not true

A series of he-said, she-said could be about to begin as the Isle of Wight council refute claims made by the Isle of Wight Bus shelter, following the decision by the charity to wind down.

On Friday afternoon the Bus Shelter announced the bus was being shipped off to Norwich and the charity wound down – they claimed it was ” as the council have not allowed us to open again“.

However in response the Isle of Wight council say that’s not true.

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson told OnTheWight,

“We strongly refute any suggestion the Isle of Wight Council has prevented The Bus Shelter from re-opening. “On the contrary, the council was willing to continue to support them in their efforts to find a new, suitable location for the shelter. “We did meet with the charity to discuss locations, however, they then told us they had found a new site and no longer needed council assistance. They have not approached us since.”

Decision to close down to charity not IWC, they say

The spokesperson goes on to say,