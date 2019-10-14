Russian royal descendants visit town for memorial service

Mr and Mrs Kulikovsky-Romanov and HH Princess Olga Andreevna Romanov sitting on memorial bench in the rain

On Sunday (13th October) the Russian Princess descendant of the House of Romanov, HH Princess Olga Andreevna Romanov, along with Mr and Mrs Kulikovsky-Romanov who travelled from Moscow to lay flowers at the Romanov monument.

Cllr Karl Love with HH Princess Olga Andreevna Romanov, David and Mr and Mrs Kulikovsky-Romanov

This was their first visit to East Cowes and our Island which they found to be a moving experience.

HH Princess Olga Andreevna Romanov laying flowers on the memorial

Members of our community turned out in the pouring rain to welcome them and we owe many thanks to you all for helping make this a special occasion.

Mr Kulikovsky-Romanov planting a memorial tree

Love: A great success and honour
Cllr Love said,

“The event was a great success and it was an honour to host the Royal Party and bring to life our town and Island’s rich cultural history.

“David Hill planned the event after receiving a request from our friends at the Grand Duchess Elizabeth Romanov Society to enable this to happen.

“The event will be reported in the Russian Media which helps to raise the profile of our Island and town as a tourist destination.”

Photographs from the period

He went on to say,

“Deputy Mayor Michael Paler and Kenneth Beacon presented pictures to the HH and Mr and Mrs Kulikovsky-Romanov.

“The pictures were of East Cowes and the Imperial Russian yacht, the Standart, serving Emperor Nicholas II and his family in the bay of East Cowes in 1909, which was sadly to be the last time the imperial family visited the Island.”

Love: Has inspired successive Royals to visit our town
Cllr Love finished by saying,

“The monument has been a great success since its unveiling last year which allows our community to participate and visitors to enjoy our heritage. It has already inspired successive Royals to visit our town which raises the profile of East Cowes.

“I very much hope that you enjoy all that it can bring to our town now and in the future.”

Report shared by Karl Love, in his own words. Ed

Monday, 14th October, 2019 9:06am

By

