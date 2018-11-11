Ryde Academy pupils play tribute to the fallen heroes

Nat shares this news from Ryde Academy. Ed
We are proud to have held a number of Remembrance days activities at the Academy over the last few days.
Students and our staff have worked hard on the Poppy displays around the Academy and on Friday our Head Boy, Louis Harris (age 15), and Head Girl, Shaylee Perkis (age 15) raised our Remembrance flag outside the school watched by Prefects and the Student Council.
Click on image to see larger version
Thank you to Harry Sheppard (age 12) in Year 7 for playing the Last Post and to the Head of History, Joelle Dorman, for reading ‘For the Fallen’ by Robert Laurence Binyon (listen here).
Click on image to see larger version
The 6th Form have also created their own display and held a service this morning at the 6th Form campus.
Click on image to see larger version
Hayley Andrews (age 15) in Year 11, sang ‘With You’ from Ghost the musical at the Year 11 assembly on Friday morning, allowing everyone time to reflect and remember.
Click on image to see larger version
Sunday, 11th November, 2018 9:06am
By Nat Nelson
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lO9
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Youth
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓