Ryde Academy pupils play tribute to the fallen heroes

Pupils from Ryde Academy paid their respects on Friday to those died in the First World War with magnificent poppy displays, poetry, song and reflection.

ryde academy remembrance raising the flag

Nat shares this news from Ryde Academy. Ed

We are proud to have held a number of Remembrance days activities at the Academy over the last few days.

Students and our staff have worked hard on the Poppy displays around the Academy and on Friday our Head Boy, Louis Harris (age 15), and Head Girl, Shaylee Perkis (age 15) raised our Remembrance flag outside the school watched by Prefects and the Student Council.

Ryde Academy Armistice 2018

Thank you to Harry Sheppard (age 12) in Year 7 for playing the Last Post and to the Head of History, Joelle Dorman, for reading ‘For the Fallen’ by Robert Laurence Binyon (listen here).

Ryde Academy Armistice 2018

The 6th Form have also created their own display and held a service this morning at the 6th Form campus.

Ryde Academy Armistice 2018

Hayley Andrews (age 15) in Year 11, sang ‘With You’ from Ghost the musical at the Year 11 assembly on Friday morning, allowing everyone time to reflect and remember.

Ryde Academy Armistice 2018

Sunday, 11th November, 2018 9:06am

By

