Ryde Academy Sixth Form: 100% of students gained at least two A-levels

Ryde Academy share details of A-level results announced today. Ed

Ryde Academy are delighted and really proud of our students who received their results today.

The progress of our students is significantly above that of other students nationally, with 100% of students gaining at least two A-levels or equivalent qualifications and more than 60% of grades achieved by our students were A*-C.

All of our students who applied to university have achieved a place which is a fantastic result and a credit to their efforts and the work of our staff.

We would like to wish all our students all the best for the future.

Location map

View the location of this story.