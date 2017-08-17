Ryde Academy Sixth Form: 100% of students gained at least two A-levels

All Ryde Academy students who applied to university have achieved a place which is a fantastic result and a credit to their efforts and the work of our staff. Well done to you all.

Ryde Academy Kieran Thorne, Jake Hayward and James Attrill

Ryde Academy are delighted and really proud of our students who received their results today.

The progress of our students is significantly above that of other students nationally, with 100% of students gaining at least two A-levels or equivalent qualifications and more than 60% of grades achieved by our students were A*-C.

We would like to wish all our students all the best for the future.

Thursday, 17th August, 2017 12:06pm

Education, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Youth

