Ryde Academy students chosen to represent Team England at ‘Olympics of dance’

Ryde Academy are excited to announce that their dance team have been chosen to represent Team England at the Dance World Cup.

The Dance World Cup has over 120,000 young people around the world aged between four and 25 trying to qualify in their country for the international competition.

The ‘Olympics of dance’

Dance schools around the world describe it as, ‘the best quality children and youths dance competition in the World’ and the ‘Olympics of dance’.

These photos of the dance team students were taken as part of a Lockdown photo competition.

Click on images to see larger versions

The finals will be held in the UK in August, date to be confirmed.

To find out more about Dance World Cup see their Website.