Ryde Academy students chosen to represent Team England at ‘Olympics of dance’

This is amazing news for the dance team at the school. UK finals to be held in the summer

Ryde Academy Dance Team member posing for photo on beach

Ryde Academy are excited to announce that their dance team have been chosen to represent Team England at the Dance World Cup.

The Dance World Cup has over 120,000 young people around the world aged between four and 25 trying to qualify in their country for the international competition.

The ‘Olympics of dance’
Dance schools around the world describe it as, ‘the best quality children and youths dance competition in the World’ and the ‘Olympics of dance’.

These photos of the dance team students were taken as part of a Lockdown photo competition.

Click on images to see larger versions

The finals will be held in the UK in August, date to be confirmed.

To find out more about Dance World Cup see their Website.

Thursday, 6th May, 2021 11:00am

1 Comment on "Ryde Academy students chosen to represent Team England at ‘Olympics of dance’"

Tamara
Congratulations to Ryde Academy’s dancers. As a former dancer myself, I love the photo of the dancer on the rocks in a natural pose, but the other photos show poses that look extreme, unnatural and showing off the double-jointedness of the girl. This sends a message that you have to be capable of such extreme feats to be a dancer. No, dancing is about self-expression, a feel… Read more »
6, May 2021 2:48 pm
