Ryde Academy students perform at Wembley with X-Factor winner

Students from Ryde Academy had a chance of a lifetime experience when they performed with X Factor winner Louise Johnson on Saturday 8th April 2017. In total 1,300 students from schools across the country took part.

The students, from all the year groups, supported the popstar at the launch of Derby Day – Saracen’s annual fixture which this year saw them take on their London rivals Harlequins – in front of a crowd of 72,324 spectators.

In preparation, students spent months working on dance routines which they performed with Louisa before the kick off.

Jack Millward, a 6th Former at Ryde Academy, was given a press pass so he could film the performance from the pitch side for event organisers Pro-Excel. https://youtu.be/WEbKnTvjp9E

Alivia Simpson, age 14, said,

“It was an eventful day and a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Oliver Brunton, age 11, said,

“It was thrilling to perform with a pop star.”

Dance teacher, Hilary Seaton said:

“I am beyond delighted at the success of this new partnership between Ryde Academy and Pro-Excel. Whilst we have an established and highly successful dance department at the Academy this opportunity has encouraged many students to participate in extra curricular dance for the first time. “As we exited the players tunnel, the dancers faces lit up in disbelief as they cast their eyes on Wembley Stadium and any signs of nerves turned to excitement. The atmosphere was absolutely electric and I know this will create lifelong memories for the dancers and the families who travelled up to watch. “As a dance teacher, I’m a massive advocate of how dance can enrich a young person’s life and educational experience. This opportunity has allowed students to gain confidence, make new friends, show perseverance, work hard, display discipline and gain work experience. I could not be prouder of what they have achieved.”

The Academy’s dance partners, Pro-Excel have been producing similar shows at major stadiums across the UK for over 15 years and are incredibly proud to be working on the Isle of Wight for the very first time.

“The students at Ryde Academy have clearly demonstrated that there is a vast wealth of talent on the Island and it’s a real privilege for our organisation to be invited here. Our show at Wembley Stadium is the biggest mass-movement dance production in the UK and this year is no exception with over 1,300 students from 23 schools and academies taking part. “For us it’s all about creating lifelong memories and we hope we can do this for the students, staff and parents of this wonderful Academy.”

