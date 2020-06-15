Ryde Academy to welcome back 140 Year 10 students this week

Ryde Academy are looking forward to welcoming their Year 10 pupils back to school tomorrow (Tuesday).

A spokesperson for the school said,

“We have missed them and they have told us how much they have missed the school community.

“Since the beginning of lockdown we have had 30-45 key workers’ and vulnerable students in school including during both the holidays.

“Numbers are currently about 50 students. They have been taking part in lessons and a range of activities.”