Ryde is going places, say Ryde Society: All welcome at tonight’s meeting

This is an event for anyone who lives and works in Ryde. The Ryde Society is your civic society and everyone is welcome

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

ryde by night

Ryde’s unique historical Georgian and Victorian heritage and seaside environment, both continually under threat, will be scrutinised at a meeting of the campaigning Ryde Society tonight (Monday 10th February) from 7pm at The Royal Esplanade Hotel opposite the pier.

Insufficient green space and footpaths
A new Place Plan report will reveal there is insufficient green space and no proper designated footpaths through the town, where 470 buildings are listed, including seventy-five percent of Union Street.

Stella Davis, chairwoman of the Society, said,

“The Society was formed to conserve and enhance this jewel of a town and to ensure that it is a wonderful place to live, work and visit.”

News of meeting shared by Peter Gruner on behalf of Ryde Society. Ed

Image: marinetank0 under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 10th February, 2020 9:21am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nsq

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Top story, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*