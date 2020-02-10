Ryde is going places, say Ryde Society: All welcome at tonight’s meeting

Ryde’s unique historical Georgian and Victorian heritage and seaside environment, both continually under threat, will be scrutinised at a meeting of the campaigning Ryde Society tonight (Monday 10th February) from 7pm at The Royal Esplanade Hotel opposite the pier.

Insufficient green space and footpaths

A new Place Plan report will reveal there is insufficient green space and no proper designated footpaths through the town, where 470 buildings are listed, including seventy-five percent of Union Street.

Stella Davis, chairwoman of the Society, said,

“The Society was formed to conserve and enhance this jewel of a town and to ensure that it is a wonderful place to live, work and visit.”

Image: marinetank0 under CC BY 2.0