Ryde School create giant poppy in remembrance of the fallen from First World War

Ryde School pupils gathered on Friday to create a commemorative poppy in the school grounds. It seemed a fitting tribute with pupils and staff remembering those who lost their lives in the service of their country and in particular those from Ryde, Bembridge and Upper Chine Schools.

The stem of the poppy is made up of our Nursery and Pre-Prep pupils and staff, the leaf our Junior School pupils and staff, the petals our Senior pupils and staff and the centre our Sixth Form pupils.

Armistice Centenary commemorations

The Centenary of the Armistice was commemorated at Ryde School in a variety of ways this week. Exhibitions and films were shown, the Drama department put on a 20th Century Show depicting the changing nature of fashion, technology and conflict during the last century, an Armistice themed House Art Competition took place and a time capsule containing keepsakes from Senior School pupils was buried, to be opened in 2118.

In the Junior School and Fiveways, the children spent the week producing work on the Armistice and celebrating peace.

Remembrance service

The School gathered together for a Service of Remembrance at All Saints’ Church on Friday.

The Lord Lieutenant, Major General Sir Martin White KCVO CB CBE JP attended the Service followed by the dedication of the School’s new Memorial Wall remembering those from Ryde, Upper Chine and Bembridge Schools who lost their lives in the service of their country.

The end of the week was marked by pupils and staff creating the poppy in the school grounds.

