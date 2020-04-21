Ryde School DT department have been making face shields for Isle of Wight healthcare workers

Members of the Design Technology department of Ryde School are in school during lockdown as part of the team looking after children of key workers.

Whilst they are there, they’re putting their skills and the 3D printers and other equipment to good use and making face masks for the local NHS and care homes.

The first deliveries were to Tower House Surgery and Newport Residential Care home.

The Head Master and Bursar have been in touch with other aid associations on the Island to see what else will be of help at this time.

Head of DT, Mr JB Savage, said,