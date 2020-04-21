Ryde School DT department have been making face shields for Isle of Wight healthcare workers

Those still in the school putting their skills to good use and making face shields for the local NHS and care homes

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Miss Rose who is making face shields

Members of the Design Technology department of Ryde School are in school during lockdown as part of the team looking after children of key workers.

Whilst they are there, they’re putting their skills and the 3D printers and other equipment to good use and making face masks for the local NHS and care homes.

The first deliveries were to Tower House Surgery and Newport Residential Care home.

The face shields being made at Ryde School

The Head Master and Bursar have been in touch with other aid associations on the Island to see what else will be of help at this time.

Head of DT, Mr JB Savage, said,

“Whilst we are here in school for our key worker children it makes sense to be able to put to good use the school equipment and resources to help as much as we can during this time and help protect key workers.”

Tuesday, 21st April, 2020 3:52pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nBV

Filed under: Education, Featured, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...