Find out more about Ryde School at their Open Morning

If you’re considering education options for your daughter or son, take the opportunity to visit Ryde School during their upcoming Open Morning and find out more about what they can offer.

Ryde School is the leading independent day and boarding school on the Isle of Wight for children aged two and a half to 18 years old.

Make a date in your diary

All are welcome to the Open Morning on Saturday 4th February from 10am until 12.30pm to learn more.

During the Open Morning there’ll be experiments, displays, presentations and sports matches. It’s a great opportunity to meet teachers, pupils, tour the school and hear about their excellent GCSE, A level and IB results.

If you have time to stay on after you’ve looked around, a complimentary family lunch is being offered to visitors from 12.15pm, where you’ll be able to meet some of the senior teachers and sample a school lunch.

An Island school with a global outlook

The school welcomes not only a diverse community from across the Island – a daily bus service operates from West Wight to Ventnor – but also the many pupils who travel the short distance across the Solent from Portsmouth and surrounding areas (there is a daily ‘Hover Nanny’ service from Southsea).

There is also a growing number of international students and UK boarders from Scotland through to France, Russia and beyond.

Full or flexi boarding

Ryde School offer flexi and weekly boarding alongside full boarding. If you’re a busy parent who spends a lot of time off the Island and need a safe, homely environment for your child to stay overnight, Ryde School offers the perfect solution.

Tours of the Boarding House at Bembridge will be available during the Open Morning.

The school also offer breakfast and supper clubs for pupils who stay at school for extra clubs or need dropping off early, or picking up later.

A vibrant and supportive community

Ryde School pupils learn the resilience, values and skills that will sustain them wherever they find themselves in the future.

With a full range of abilities, needs and talents pupils join together in the ambitious, vibrant and supportive community.

Scholarships and Bursaries are available for entry into Years 7, 9 and Sixth Form.

Where and when

The Ryde School Open Morning takes place on Saturday 4th February 2017 from 10am until 12.30pm.

If you are travelling over from Southsea and Portsmouth there’ll be a complimentary pick-up from the Hover terminal at 9.45am.

Call (01983) 617 970 or visit the Ryde School Website for further details.

Ryde School can be found at Queen’s Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight P033 3BE

Our thanks to Ryde School for sponsoring this event feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Location map

View the location of this story.