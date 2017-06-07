Don’t miss this outdoor performance of Shakespeare’s As You Like It – a perfect summer treat

Bring a picnic along to the outdoor performance of As You Like It, which takes place overlooking the Solent on Sunday 18th June. Book now to secure your tickets.

Ryde School will be playing host to a performance of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It later this month.

Overlooking the Solent, the performance takes place on the afternoon of Sunday 18th June in the grounds of Ryde School.

A perfect summer treat
This outdoor performance by MadCap Theatre Productions takes place at 2pm (grounds open from 1pm)

Forced into exile in the Forest of Arden, lovers Rosalind and Orlando become entangled in a beguiling game of love, lust and mistaken identity.

As You Like It subverts the traditional rules of romance. Gender roles, nature and politics are confused in a play that reflects on how bewildering yet utterly pleasurable life can be.

Book now and don’t forget the picnic
Tickets are priced at £15 each (£10 for students in full time education) and can be purchased online now.

Bring a blanket, chairs and of course, a picnic!

