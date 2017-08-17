Ryde School Sixth Form: Over a third of pupils achieved A* or A

Ryde School share details of A-level results announced today. Ed

Many Ryde School pupils are celebrating their A level results this morning, with more than a third of results graded ‘A*’ or ‘A’ and over a quarter of pupils getting at least two A grades in the largely reformed exams.

Two pupils have secured places at Oxbridge, Hannah Perkins of Ryde to read Physics at Trinity, Oxford and Wilfred Armfield of Cowes, who is looking forward to studying Maths at Gonville and Caius, Cambridge. Wilf secured Grade 1s in STEP Maths having already gained an impressive 43 points at IB earlier in the summer.

Two pupils have secured places to study Medicine; Megan Nicholson (Ryde) through an ‘A’ level route and Štasa Šćepanović (Montenegro) via the IB Diploma.

Head Boy Peter Hepburn of Freshwater, Deputy Head Girl Elizabeth Gillett from Totland, Lucy Daniels (Seaview), Jessie Gong (China) and Felicity Woolhouse from Newport were amongst those gaining two A* grades and will go on to study Design Engineering at Bristol, Geography at Bristol, Geology at Cardiff, Film & Television at Edinburgh and Physics at Manchester respectively.

Reformed exams

The situation is more complicated this year as A level reforms mean pupils have sat a mixture of new and old style exams. In addition, at Ryde we now have three routes through the Sixth Form so A levels are only one part of our exam results.

Our IB students scored an average of 34.8 out of a maximum of 45 (the world average is 29.95.) Amber Prust of Bembridge and Štasa Šćepanović gained 38 points (the UCAS equivalent at A level of four A* grades) and will study Architecture and Medicine respectively whilst Wilfred Armfield’s 43 points, including a top grade in Further Maths, is the equivalent to over five A*s.

Career-related Programme

We also had our first IB Career-related Programme graduates completing their courses this year and they go on to a variety of courses including boat manufacture, art and business. Celine Russell from Ryde is celebrating gaining the maximum marks in her Sport BTEC and a place to study sport rehabilitation at Bath University.

Looking at A level, IBCP and IB results together, the average UCAS points per student at Ryde is 139, the equivalent to AAB at A level. For A level students only that figure is 134.

Mark Waldron, Headmaster, paid tribute to the continuing hard work and determination of both staff and pupils.

“The major changes nationally meant we were more nervous than usual in awaiting results this year so it is a relief as well as cause for celebration that again over a third of our grades are A* or A. “Results are only part of the picture though, and we will now be working with our leavers to help guide them to the best university options for next year and beyond. “I am delighted by the many individual successes and excited too that today for the first time we have students graduating with a mixture of A level, IB Diploma and IBCP certificates, a recognition of the diversity of needs and ambitions of our talented and enthusiastic pupils.”

Location map

View the location of this story.