Ryde Slide 2018: More than half tickets already sold. Book now

Lindsay shares news of the Ryde Slide event coming back to the Isle of Wight in July. Ed

More than half of the tickets for this year’s Wightlink Ryde Slide on Sunday 22nd July have been sold and the organisers are encouraging everyone to book their tickets soon.

Cllr Wayne Whittle, founder of the Ryde Slide, commented,

“Each year the slide has got better and better and our plans for 2018 are looking fantastic. “With UK Pride on Saturday and the Slide on Sunday, this will be a weekend to remember in Ryde.”

Union Street takeover

The Wightlink Ryde Slide is one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the summer on the Isle of Wight.

A giant inflatable slide is set to takeover Union Street from 10am to 6pm, with locals and visitors alike riding the 200 metre long slide and raising money for local charities.

Supporting IW charities

Wightlink are the headline sponsors for this year’s event and the local charities that will benefit from the funds raised are Aspire Ryde, Waterside Community Trust, Ryde Inshore Rescue, The Wight Brainy Bunch and Ryde Arena Community Action Group.

This year all the money raised from the Slide between 12:00 – 13:00 will be donated to Isle of Wight Pride, the event which also is also home to UK Pride and takes place in Ryde the day before on Saturday 21st July.

Slide action for kids too

Also, brand new for 2018 is a 10m kids slide at the top of the hill. Tickets for this will be sold on the day for £2 per slide.

There will be live music, local DJs, food and drink and other entertainment, all ensuring this is one of the most fun-filled days of the year.

Cllr Wayne Whittle, added,

“I am thrilled that the Wightlink Ryde Slide continues to be one of the biggest events of the summer. Last year we raised a record-breaking £5,000 for our charities and aim to top that for 2018.”

Book now

