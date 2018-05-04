Isle of Wight Labour condemns funding cuts for LGBTQ+ youth support group

Following OnTheWight’s report last week that Breakout Youth has lost its funding from the Isle of Wight Council, Maria shares this news on behalf of the Isle of Wight Constituency Labour Party. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council has announced that it will withdraw funding from “Breakout Youth”, an organisation supporting young LGBTQ+ people.

Research by Stonewall shows that LGBTQ+ young people are particularly vulnerable:

Nearly half of LGBT young people are bullied at school – that’s 45 per cent

The number of LGBT people who have experienced a hate crime or incident in the last year because of their sexual orientation has risen by 78 per cent since 2013

Nearly half (48 per cent) of trans people under 26 said they had attempted suicide, and 30 per cent said they had done so in the past year, while 59 per cent said they had at least considered doing so

More than two in five trans young people have attempted to take their own life, as have one in five lesbian, gay and bi students who aren’t trans

Chair of Newport Labour, Maria Villa-Vine, said: