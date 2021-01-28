Sale complete: St Thomas’ Church building to become focal point for community

Ryde Town Council are delighted to announce the purchase of St Thomas’ Church, ensuring that this iconic Ryde building is protected and preserved for community use.

The process started at an extraordinary Full Council meeting in August 2020 where the purchase was agreed with contracts completed this week.

A focal point for the community

Ryde Town Council is working closely with a number of bodies so that the St Thomas’ Church building becomes a focal point for the community.

Among other potential uses the building is seen as the natural next home for the fast-evolving youth service – Network Ryde who desperately need the extra space to cope with growing demand and to expand their offer to young people.

Young people involved at each stage of decision-making

Young people are very much at the heart of this purchase and will be involved at each stage of the decision-making process to ensure that we develop a safe, welcoming and inclusive space for young people.

Swan: Build on the legacy of 147

Bex Swan, Network Ryde Youth Services Manager, said,

“This is an incredible opportunity for us at Network Ryde to bring our provision to an even wider audience. We very much look forward to working alongside the young people who will make use of the building being part of the design process and deciding for themselves what is required there. “We want to build on the legacy that we already have at our current centre, 147, and enhance it, for example to have a confidential room for young people to meet with youth workers and agencies as well as a fully kitted out kitchen so we can cook with the produce from our allotment.”

Lilley: An important part of our town’s heritage

Ryde Mayor, Michael Lilley added,

“It is great news about Ryde Town Council now owning St Thomas’ Church which is an important part of our town’s heritage. It is even more fantastic that it is going to be used by young people and Ryde’s award-winning youth service Network Ryde. “There is a real commitment to bring our neglected community and historic assets back into community ownership and productive use and this is an excellent example.”

Find out more

For more information about Ryde Town Council please visit the Website. For more information about Network Ryde please visit their Website or their Instagram, Twitter or Facebook pages.