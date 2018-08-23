Sandown Bay Academy: Improvement in GCSE results

Karen shares this GCSE results news on behalf of Sandown Bay Academy. Ed

The results for the Year 11 students have improved this year hitting many of the targets set for the year group.

18 of the 24 subjects studied have seen improvements on last year with the others remaining the same.

Students and staff have worked extremely hard over the last 12 months, particularly with the uncertainty which existed. Praise should be given to them for their resilience and hard work.

The measure which is now looked at by national bodies for progress in students top eight subjects has risen significantly up 0.4 on last year which equates to nearly half a grade for each subject. This measure is significant compared with where we have been.

Well done to all students and staff and the future at the school to be named The Bay School from September looks much brighter.

