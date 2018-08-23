Medina College: Great teaching and committed students key to success

Debbie shares this latest GCSE results news on behalf of Medina College. Ed

Miss Begley, Head of School said,

“We are very proud of the achievements of our students with their GCSE results this year. We are particularly pleased with the continued improvements in the core subjects. “There were some excellent individual results with students achieving the highest levels in Mathematics, and English. These results reflect the hard work of both our students and staff over the last academic year.”

Head: “Improvement is there for all to see”

Miss Begley added,

“Our students and staff have worked incredibly hard for a significant period of time now and the improvement is there for all to see. This year we have seen new examinations, as well as a new grading system in foundation subjects such as the Humanities and Arts. “In any time of change, it is important not to lose sight of the simple fact that great teaching and committed students will always be key to success and we have plenty of evidence of that here today.”

Head: Students achieving a 9 “an outstanding achievement”

She finished by saying,

“It is particularly pleasing that we have a large number of students getting very good grades, including many achieving a 9 in a range of subjects. That really is an outstanding achievement. “For the majority of our students this is an excellent opportunity for them to continue with their studies post 16; our VI Form Campus is still accepting applications. We wish all our students every success for the future.”

