Sandown Bay Academy Sixth Form: Students and staff celebrate A-level results

Sandown Bay Academy share details of A-level results announced today. Ed

The resilience of students at Sandown Bay Academy has shone through with their success in post-16 studies (A Levels and Applied A Levels).

They quite rightly are celebrating today after collecting a superb set of results ensuring access to higher education, higher level apprenticeships and key work based opportunities at management level.

Four students gained three A* grades and those gaining a total of three or more facilitating subjects was up by 12%. The new measure of students gaining high grades in at least two facilitating subjects was also up by 10% on last year’s equivalent.

Students praised the staff for their support, which was acknowledged by the Academy. This focus on success by staff was key in over 97% of students getting into their first choice university. Students have been accepted onto a huge range of courses at some of the best universities in the UK.

Courses chosen range from Engineering to Marine Biology to Paediatric Nursing and students will be travelling far and wide to places including to Cambridge, Nottingham and Wales. This is made possible by the Academy as it continues to demonstrate strong provision for students in an impressive range of courses.

Here are just a few examples of the exciting courses and universities students are off to:

Juliette Wrixon is off to Cambridge University to study Engineering

Grace Addyman is off to Cardiff University to study Medicine

Hattie Pusey is off to Queen Mary University of London to study History and Politics

Christopher Taylor is off to Nottingham University to study Physics

Sophie Swallow is off to Nottingham University to study Economics

Leanna Bonnici is off to Bournemouth University to study Fine Art

Lily Wyatt is off to Imperial College London to study Biological Sciences with Research Abroad

Hannah Cusworth is off to Bangor University to study Sport and Exercise Science

Imogen Smith is off to Bristol University to study Physics with International Experience

Kayla Bamgbaiye is off to UCL to study Pharmacy

George Willis is off to Surrey University to study Politics and Economics

Sian Perry is off to University of Hertfordshire to study Sports Therapy

Wiktoria Lopato is off to University of East Anglia to study International Development with Anthropology with Oversees Experience

Danielle Chiverton is off to Bangor University to study Psychology with Clinical Health

Georgie Atkinson is off to Bournemouth University to study Ecology and Wildlife Conservation

Maddy Forster is off to Queen Mary University to study Tourism Management

Dan Stretch is off to Bangor University to study Environmental Science

Harry Finnis of off to SSE to complete a Degree Apprenticeship in Corporate IT

Callum Hemsley is off to Nottingham University to study Computer Science

Theo Vickers is off to Plymouth University to study Marine Biology and Oceanography

Jess Watson is off to Southampton Solent University to study Interior Design

Chloe Brookes is off to Coventry University to study Paediatric Nursing

Nathan Doran is off to Queen Mary University to study Primary Education

Katie Mackenzie is off to Surrey University or Portsmouth University to study Sports Science

Sam Lapham is taking a gap year to volunteer in Africa before going to university next year

Kate Elgar is off Portsmouth University to study Biochemistry

Location map

View the location of this story.