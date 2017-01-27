Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 27th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Carriageway resurfacing preparation works and kerbing

Road closure

Name: Avenue Road

Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Avenue Road)

27 January — 31 March

Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

27 January — 31 March

Name: Tennyson Road

Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Tennyson Road)

27 January — 31 March

Name: High Street

Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (High Street)

27 January — 31 March

Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance

The closure is necessary due to tree works.

Name: Public Footpath BB5,Bembridge

Location: at Bembridge Footpath 5,Ducie Avenue Path, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath BB5,Bembridge)

27 January — 27 January

Location: at Bembridge Footpath 5,Ducie Avenue Path, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath BB5,Bembridge)

27 January — 27 January

Sandown Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

27 January — 30 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Lake: At The Junction Of Newport Road & Sandown Road (Ml 410087, Ml 410043 & Ml 410042): Newport Rd Signals

Works description: Electrical Works – Ensure 450mm Of Clearance Lake

Sandown Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

27 January — 30 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Lake: At The Junction Of Denness Path & Sandown Road (Ml 410043): Adj Shops Pelican

Works description: Make Kerbs Flush Lake

Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

27 January — 09 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 55

Works description: Scaffold

York Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

27 January — 02 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 York Street, Cowes

Works description: Scaffold

