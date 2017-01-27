Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 27th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing preparation works and kerbing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Avenue Road
Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Avenue Road)
27 January — 31 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
27 January — 31 March
Suspension of one-way
Name: Tennyson Road
Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Tennyson Road)
27 January — 31 March
Suspension of one-way
Name: High Street
Location: at A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (High Street)
27 January — 31 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance
The closure is necessary due to tree works.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath BB5,Bembridge
Location: at Bembridge Footpath 5,Ducie Avenue Path, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath BB5,Bembridge)
27 January — 27 January
Diversion route
Name: Public Footpath BB5,Bembridge
Location: at Bembridge Footpath 5,Ducie Avenue Path, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath BB5,Bembridge)
27 January — 27 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Sandown Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
27 January — 30 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Lake: At The Junction Of Newport Road & Sandown Road (Ml 410087, Ml 410043 & Ml 410042): Newport Rd Signals
Works description: Electrical Works – Ensure 450mm Of Clearance Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandown Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
27 January — 30 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Lake: At The Junction Of Denness Path & Sandown Road (Ml 410043): Adj Shops Pelican
Works description: Make Kerbs Flush Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
27 January — 09 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 55
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
York Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
27 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 York Street, Cowes
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
