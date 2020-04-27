Sandown rower scoops Scholarship to Tulsa University, USA

Congratulations are in order for Bass Andre, a third-year Bangor University geography student from Sandown.

After being offered a full Rowing Scholarship, Bass is off to Tulsa University in the USA this summer to study for a Masters degree in Anthropology.

Rowing ambitions

Bass started rowing at Shanklin and Sandown Rowing Club at the age of 15 and discovered a passion for the sport, as well as an aptitude.

It’s Bass’s ambition to now get selected for the fastest boat team at Tulsa, as well as improve sufficiently to be eligible to qualify for GB Senior trials once the Masters degree at Tulsa is completed.

Greatest contribution to profile raising

The cost of travel to the US this summer is being supported by the Llewelyn Rees Memorial Prize from Bangor University.

The University say,

“It is awarded to the student who has made the greatest contribution to raising the profile of Bangor University sport by their achievement at a national or international level.”

You can read more about the prize and Bass’s achievements on the University of Bangor’s Website.

Congratulations Bass, the Isle of Wight will be rooting for you.